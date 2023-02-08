Five financial gifts to give the one you love Loop Jamaica

Instead of copping tokens for your boonoonoonoos this love holiday, consider gifting them an item or set of items that keep on giving: investments.

Yes, we get it, jewellery, roses, and artisanal chocolates tick the box on tradition, but, why not give a gift that will stand the test of time? Get into the habit of gifting for the long haul.

First, consider your relationships: From platonic, to love for your family, to falling head over heels in love with the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, there are several ways to show how much you love someone with gifts that will stimulate their financial wellness.

Here are some alternative gifts to give the one you love for Valentine’s Day:

1 US$ Global Bonds

US$ global bonds are a great long-term investment purchase. Like a mature love, it’s best to give global bonds time to blossom.

Due to its high-yield potential, most investors are quick to cash out before a bond’s maturity date. Bonds are great for anyone who wants to generate an income stream after retirement.

2 Mutual Funds

Investing in a mutual fund might be the best way to show your devotion this V-Day.

Mutual funds are created when investors pool together to purchase assets that are managed professionally as a single portfolio.

This is a particularly good gift for a young child – as they grow so will the mutual fund grow. It is also a good way to save for retirement.

Nothing says let’s stay together forever than investing jointly to create a retirement mutual fund.

Mutual funds offer a great way for couples/groups to pool their resources together and enjoy golden returns.

3 A Financial Advisor

Many millennials feel they can’t get ahead because of the current economy. Some possess the desire to leave a legacy for the next generation but may have challenges in building the generational wealth they desire.

Arranging a private planning session for the young person in your life with an objective financial professional can help them create a road map for financial success without judgement.

4 Help pay off a Loan

Debt is never romantic. Instead of a massage, you can help your loved one alleviate stress by providing payments for a dream car or to cover her credit card bill. This is also an indication of your support for his or her financial wellness.

5 A Charitable Donation

With philanthropy now an integral part of many companies’ corporate social responsibility arms, giving back is now trendier than ever.

You may opt to donate on behalf of your loved one. You can create a homemade gift certificate decorated with hearts with the name of their chosen charity and the amount.

Benevolence and goodwill, efforts tend to make people feel good, and it becomes a two-fold effort when you spread love to others, too.