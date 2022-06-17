Five foodie haunts, fit for Father’s Day brekkie, brunch | Loop Jamaica

So, you’re scouring the interwe—bs searching for a place to take your father.
Maybe you’re stuck in limbo, having difficulty finding the right fit – outside’s open as the kids say, and there are, after all, so many options these days.
How do you narrow it down to your top five, pocket-friendly, spots? With the help of Loop Lifestyle, of course.
In no particular order, these are our picks for the top picks for the unpopular Father’s Day haunts ’round town.
The Haven @ Hillcrest
12 Hillcrest Avenue, Kingston
Opening hours: Fridays and Saturdays | 4 pm – 12 am
Sundays and Mondays | Closed
Tuesdays – Thursdays | 4 pm – 12 am
Tel: 1 (876) 648 2115
TacBar
26 Hope Road, at Devon House
Opening hours: Tuesdays – Sundays | 11 am – 11 pm
Tel: 1 (876) 616 8575
Di Bar at Blue Mahoe Estate
30 Haining Road, Kingston 5
Opening hours: Fridays – Sunday | 12 pm – 6 pm
Tuesdays – Thursdays | 3 pm – 6 pm
Closed on Mondays
Tel: 1 (876) 778 6396
22Jerk
22 Barbican Road, Kingston 6
Opening hours Fridays – Saturdays | 11 am – 12 am
Sundays | Closed
Mondays – Thursdays | 11 am – 12 am
Tel: 1 (876) 627 6896
Our Place on the Oasis
11 Oxford Road, Kingston 5
Opening hours: Daily | 11 am – 10 pm
Tel: 1 (876) 908 3960
Where’s the brawta, you asked? Waiting for you at Fromage Bistro.
Fromage Bistro
8 Hillcrest Ave, Kingston, Jamaica
Fridays | 11 am – 11 pm
Saturdays | 8 am – 11 pm
Sundays | 8 am – 10 pm
Mondays – Thursdays | 11 am – 10 pm
Tel: 1 (876) 622 9856
[email protected]