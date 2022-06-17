Five foodie haunts, fit for Father’s Day brekkie, brunch | Loop Jamaica

So, you’re scouring the interwe—bs searching for a place to take your father.

Maybe you’re stuck in limbo, having difficulty finding the right fit – outside’s open as the kids say, and there are, after all, so many options these days.

How do you narrow it down to your top five, pocket-friendly, spots? With the help of Loop Lifestyle, of course.

In no particular order, these are our picks for the top picks for the unpopular Father’s Day haunts ’round town.

The Haven @ Hillcrest

12 Hillcrest Avenue, Kingston

Opening hours: Fridays and Saturdays | 4 pm – 12 am

Sundays and Mondays | Closed

Tuesdays – Thursdays | 4 pm – 12 am

Tel: 1 (876) 648 2115

TacBar

26 Hope Road, at Devon House

Opening hours: Tuesdays – Sundays | 11 am – 11 pm

Tel: 1 (876) 616 8575

Di Bar at Blue Mahoe Estate

30 Haining Road, Kingston 5

Opening hours: Fridays – Sunday | 12 pm – 6 pm

Tuesdays – Thursdays | 3 pm – 6 pm

Closed on Mondays

Tel: 1 (876) 778 6396

22Jerk

22 Barbican Road, Kingston 6

Opening hours Fridays – Saturdays | 11 am – 12 am

Sundays | Closed

Mondays – Thursdays | 11 am – 12 am

Tel: 1 (876) 627 6896

Our Place on the Oasis

11 Oxford Road, Kingston 5

Opening hours: Daily | 11 am – 10 pm

Tel: 1 (876) 908 3960

Where’s the brawta, you asked? Waiting for you at Fromage Bistro.

Fromage Bistro

8 Hillcrest Ave, Kingston, Jamaica

Fridays | 11 am – 11 pm

Saturdays | 8 am – 11 pm

Sundays | 8 am – 10 pm

Mondays – Thursdays | 11 am – 10 pm

Tel: 1 (876) 622 9856

[email protected]