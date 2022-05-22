Five get between 7 and 24 years for businessman Roger Chang’s murder | Loop Jamaica

Five of the six persons who have been accused of participating in the murder and/or robbery of St Andrew businessman, Roger Chang, whose body was dumped along the seaside in Dover, St Mary two years ago, have pleaded guilty and were recently sentenced.

The convicts are: Khadeisha McKenzie, an exotic dancer; Cebert Duggan, auto repair operator; Ludlow Cousins, Jamar Jackson and Derrique Reid.

According to a release on Friday from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Cousins, Jackson and Reid were minors at the time of the incident.

It is alleged that Chang was lured into accepting to go on an outing with the now female convict in March 2020, during which he was robbed by the six individuals at a river in Enfield, St Mary.

Chang was then transported by McKenzie, Duggan and another accused to a Beach in Dover, St Mary, where he was stabbed several times.

His lifeless body was found on March 15, 2020.

Four of the sixth accused persons pleaded guilty between April 7 and May 20 this year in the St Mary Circuit Court, while Duggan pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court.

McKenzie was sentenced to life imprisonment for Chang’s murder, with a stipulation that she should serve 22 years and six months before being eligible for parole consideration.

She was also sentenced to 12 years for illegal possession of firearm; 13 years for robbery with aggravation; 12 years for acquiring criminal property; and two years and six months for unauthorised access to computer data

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Duggan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder, with a stipulation that he should serve 24 years and six months before being eligible for parole consideration.

Additionally, he received a sentence of 13 years and six months for robbery with aggravation; and 13 years illegal possession of firearm.

His sentences are to run concurrently.

Meanwhile, Cousins, Jackson and Reid pleaded guilty to various offences, including illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation. They will serve between eight and nine years in prison.

The three were not charged with Chang’s murder, as the DPP’s office indicated that they had objected to the businessman being killed, and left the scene after he was robbed.

The sixth accused, who was arrested in 2021, is to return to court on July 14.