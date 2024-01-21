Five held, three guns bagged after shooting in Old Harbour Bay Loop Jamaica

Five held, three guns bagged after shooting in Old Harbour Bay Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
4 hrs ago

File photo

Five persons, including three juveniles and a female, are now in the custody of the Old Harbour police in St Catherine after three guns were found in a car in which they were traveling.

According to Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South Police Division, sometime after 3am on Sunday, explosions were heard in the Old Harbour Bay area.

In response, the police mounted a roadblock on the Old Harbour Bay main road leading to Old Harbour, and the driver of a car with the five persons aboard was stopped and the vehicle was searched. 

Two Taurus pistols and an unknown type of pistol, along with ammunition, were reportedly found. 

The identity of the persons who are now in custody have not yet been released, as investigations into the development are continuing.

Sport

Danielle Williams shares words of wisdom with Queen’s School students

In an address to students at The Queen’s School, two-time world 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams, an alumna of the school, emphasised the importance of taking education seriously.
Speaking

Jamaica News

‘Pops’ and ‘Tasha’ granted $500,000 bail on lotto scamming charges

Case transferred to High Court for mention in July

Jamaica News

WATCH: ‘Togetherness and unity’ will take PNP to victory, says Golding

Tells comrades to ‘low… fliction’ until after elections

Jamaica News

Former MP, Jolyan Silvera charged with murder

Probe regarding wife’s death intensifies

Jamaica News

Alert out for 16-y-o girl who went missing in her school uniform

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Sheniela Alman of Springvale district, Sheffield in Westmoreland, who has been missing since Friday, January 19.
She is of dark complexion, slim b

Jamaica News

Chang claims Bunting busy ‘politicising crime’

Deputy PM says Gov’t ‘spending ‘the money’ to strengthen police force

 

