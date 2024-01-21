Five held, three guns bagged after shooting in Old Harbour Bay Loop Jamaica

Five persons, including three juveniles and a female, are now in the custody of the Old Harbour police in St Catherine after three guns were found in a car in which they were traveling.

According to Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South Police Division, sometime after 3am on Sunday, explosions were heard in the Old Harbour Bay area.

In response, the police mounted a roadblock on the Old Harbour Bay main road leading to Old Harbour, and the driver of a car with the five persons aboard was stopped and the vehicle was searched.

Two Taurus pistols and an unknown type of pistol, along with ammunition, were reportedly found.

The identity of the persons who are now in custody have not yet been released, as investigations into the development are continuing.