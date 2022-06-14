Five injured, one fatally, in crash on Golding Avenue, St Andrew | Loop Jamaica

Five people were injured one fatally in a crash on Golding Avenue, St Andrew on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Moody, otherwise called ‘Bubup’, a 24-year-old resident of August Town Road in Kingston 7.

Reports from the Papine Police are that at about 12:58 am, Moody was a passenger in a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy motor car when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into an embankment and a utility pole and then overturned.

The driver and four other occupants received injuries and were transported to the hospital, where they were admitted in serious but stable condition. Moody was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.