Five junior companies register double-digit gains on Thursday Loop Jamaica

Five junior market companies led double-digit gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

General Accident gained 25 per cent to $5 in anticipation of its upcoming dividend in early December.

It was followed by tTech up 17 per cent to $2.78, Main Event Group up 14 per cent to $9.99, Stationery & Office Supplies, up 13 per cent to $17, and Knutsford Express, up 10 per cent to $8.63.

The biggest declines were CAC 2000 preference shares down 16 per cent to $0.92, Kingston Wharves down 11 per cent to $30.20, Proven down 6.0 per cent to $26, Eppley down 6.0 per cent to $32.47 and Ciboney down 5.0 per cent to $0.53. The JSE Main Index advanced by 428.14 points ( 0.13 per cent) to close at 336,060.58 points and the volume traded amounted to 19,677,897 valued at $39,419,137.58.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 82.24 points ( 2.17 per cent) to close at 3,880.06 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,141,385 valued at $17,482,988.32.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,145.41 points ( 0.33 per cent) to close at 349,105.82 points and the volume traded amounted to 24,819,282 valued at $56,902,125.90.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 1,154.03 points ( 0.30 per cent) to close at 379,869.00 points and the volume traded amounted to 19,400,673 valued at $38,865,087.74. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 4.33 points ( 1.92 per cent) to close at 229.44 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,740 valued at $20,385.35. Overall market activity resulted from trading in 97 stocks of which 49 advanced, 33 declined and 15 traded firm.

