An additional five COVID-19 related deaths and 79 new cases were recorded across Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The de
Anthony Hylton says Mark Golding can unite the PNP
Wed Oct 14 , 2020
You May Like
Five more COVID-19 deaths, 79 new cases
An additional five COVID-19 related deaths and 79 new cases were recorded across Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The de
Anthony Hylton says Mark Golding can unite the PNP
Wed Oct 14 , 2020