Five more dangerous beaches in the world

The beach is where many go for respite from just about anything, to cure an open wound, connect with nature, or to simply soak up the sun.

In Jamaica, specifically, many go to the beach to ‘wash off’ – take a bath in the vast ocean to rid themselves of negative vibes.

According to msn.com, there are roughly 20 beaches in the world that are considered dangerous. Now, danger, like the waves at beaches, come in tides, ie, there’s levels to it.

Some kinds of danger mentioned include possible interaction with lethal species, treacherous terrains, kidnappings, shark attacks, and even strong current pose potential threats for some beachgoers.

This can be a little overwhelming, so let’s start with the four most dangerous beaches closest to us in the tropics.

Juhu beach, Mumbai, India

Loved by Bollywood stars and wealthy residents, Juhu Beach on the shores of the Arabian Sea is one of Mumbai’s best bathing spots. Its vast stretch of sand is a great place to see the city at play, especially on evenings and weekends when people come here to jog, paddle, or pick up some street food. It’s also one of the finest places to catch the sunset. Juhu Beach is also one of Mumbai’s most polluted beaches.

In January 2020, local news outlet ET Now collected water samples from various beaches in the city and tested their levels of fecal matter. Juhu Beach was found to have levels 1,800 times higher than the standard amount. What’s more, there have tragically been fatalities at the beach. In June 2023, four young boys tragically drowned when they were washed away in a high tide while sitting on the Juhu Koliwada jetty.

Tamarama Beach, Sydney, Australia

Tamarama is the most dangerous patrolled beach in the whole of New South Wales, and it’s frequently closed to swimmers and surfers. However, many daredevil surfers choose not to heed the warnings. The narrow beach is prone to dangerous rips which can pull swimmers and surfers out towards the headland, crashing them against the rocks. In October 2023, there was a dramatic rescue by a lifeguard after a surfer came close to death when he got caught up in a high tide. He was pushed against the rocks and broke his leg but luckily survived.

Lamu Old Town Waterfront, Kenya (Photos: iStock)

Lamu archipelago, Kenya

With their powder-soft sand and crystal-clear waters, the beaches of Lamu look fit for a vacation paradise. The idyllic archipelago, which sits off the coast of Kenya in the Indian Ocean, even has a Unesco recognized old town complete with 14th-century stone houses. The islands were once one of Kenya’s finest retreats, but that’s all changed. The stunning shorelines have become notorious due to the kidnappings of several western tourists by Somali terrorists from resorts in the past. While there have been no reported kidnappings since 2011, Lamu’s perceived proximity to recent attacks on mainland Kenya by the al-Shabaab terrorist group continue to detract from its charm.

Aerial image of the famous Southwold Suffolk, UK. (Photos: iStock)

Camber Sands, East Sussex, England

A quintessential British seaside escape with rolling sand dunes lining a three-mile stretch of golden sand, Camber Sands is a popular spot on the East Sussex coast. Due to its size, however, it rarely gets too crowded. It’s also a great spot-on windy day for flying kites and kitesurfing. Sadly though, the tranquil-looking beach has hidden dangers. It’s renowned for its lethal rip tides – powerful, fast-flowing bodies of water that occur when wind and waves push large amounts of water toward the shore. These terrifying tides can drag even experienced swimmers into deep water. Tragically, seven people drowned in Camber Sands in 2016, after which lifeguards were deployed at the beach.

Australian coastal suburb. (Photo: iStock)

Adelaide city beaches, Australia

Adelaide’s beach suburbs – Glenelg, Henley, Brighton, and Semaphore – are an easy trip from the city center and one of the laid-back region’s best assets. Glenelg, with its old-fashioned wooden pier and seaside charm, is one of the most popular. However, the beaches can be deadly. In December 2017, two teenagers drowned at Glenelg Beach after getting pulled under by strong waves. Meanwhile, in February 2020, deadly blue-ringed octopuses were found at Brighton, Somerton, and Seacliff beaches. Beachgoers are warned to keep children away from rocks, rubble, and other potential hiding places for the little but lethal creatures.