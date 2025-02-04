Achau's impressive 1500m victory highlights McKenley-Wint Classic Medical plane carrying child patient, 5 others crashes in Philadelphia Danny Tenaglia, Sander Kleinenberg join SXM Festival 2025 line-up A$AP Rocky assault trial heads to opening statements Pakistan recall batsman Imam for test matches against West Indies Curfew extended in sections of Kingston Eastern Police Division
Five people shot at school in Sweden 

04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
DEVELOPING STORY,

Police have said five people have been shot at a school in Sweden.

The Associated Press news agency has reported the attack occurred at an adult education centre in the city of Orebro. The campus where the centre is located also houses several other schools, including those with children in attendance.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, according to police.

“This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence,” police said.

A large emergency response was on site, with police saying students on the campus were being held indoors.

Sweden Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told public broadcaster SVT that the government was in close contact with authorities.

“The news of an attack at Orebro is very serious,” Strommer said.

The centre is located 200km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

More to come…

 

