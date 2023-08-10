Five persons of interest in St Catherine South now in custody Loop Jamaica

The police report that five of seven men who were listed by the St Catherine South Police turned themselves in on Tuesday, August 8.

From the Gregory Park area are, Phillip Scott, otherwise called ‘Phillip’ or ‘Trooper’, Giovanni Newell, otherwise called ‘Gio’, ‘Chad’

From the Banga Gully area are: Ryan Muir, otherwise called ‘Titti Man’ and another man identified as Bwoy Bwoy

Meanwhile, the Police are again appealing to Collin Stoner, otherwise called ‘Trees’, and two other men known only by their aliases, ‘Rasta Mouse’, and ‘Nigel’ to turn themselves in immediately.