Five questions with Tingalaya’s Retreat owner David Rosenstein | Loop Jamaica

Many of the world’s great religious traditions define a retreat as a time consciously set aside for God (however one conceptualises it).

In essence, this translates to changing focus and shifting from the normal routine by withdrawing (not running away) from the noise and pressures of daily life.

Tingalaya’s Retreat offers such an environment, where one can connect with nature and ultimately reconnect with oneself while staying as connected to the outside world as they choose.

Jamaica is fortunate to have such a place that is beyond the tourist meccas, and a crowded beachfront, that’s just beyond the Negril Lighthouse – nestled on the westernmost cliffs of the island, where Jamaica’s famed South Coast begins.

Several guests have acclaimed that “once you find Tingalaya’s, you find Jamaica as it’s meant to be”.

Tingalaya’s is owned by American entrepreneur and architectural designer David Jonathan Rosenstein, a lifelong student of philosophy and religion, who first visited Negril in the early 1980s and has been returning ever since.

Dr Rosenstein personally designed and built eight bungalows on the property and is responsible for its unique aesthetic and landscape design.

Below, Dr Rosenstein discusses how he created such a unique environment to relax, enjoy and reflect.

What drove the creation of Tingalaya’s Retreat?

DR: Over the past 40 years, Jamaica has become my second home. When I used to vacation here with my family in the 90s, it occurred to me that I need to own my own property here. After looking around for a while, I thought that Negril offered the right opportunities to invest. In 2004, I acquired Tingalaya’s Retreat with the idea that it would become my private getaway in the Caribbean. I wanted to create a place I could feel comfortable and at home. The Tingalaya’s Retreat I acquired, however, was a very run-down and quite dilapidated place. But, as they say, it had good bones! In other words, it needed a whole lot of love and a whole lot of hard work to reach my initial vision of its potential. Right away, I set to work to reshape and redesign the property. After a few years of building and renovation, I began to realise that Tingalaya’s might also be ready to welcome guests. In 2010, Tingalaya’s Retreat opened as a B&B and began welcoming guests from around the world. As I lead a busy and active life, Tingalaya’s Retreat still affords me an environment where I reflect on life’s important questions and find a healthy balance between the inner and outer worlds that we inhabit. Many of our guests have commented on the feeling of spirituality they feel when on the property. We’re glad they noticed the subtle allure that the property holds in this regard.

Tingalaya’s Retreat offers a space for recharging your mind, body and soul, Jamaican Style. (Photo: Lyncoln Miller)

What are some of the things one could enjoy at Tingalaya’s Retreat?

DR: The sun, the beach, the people and the food. In addition to the lush tropical foliage, we have a rare and beautiful cliff-and-seaside beach with an ocean-filled pool and pool deck that is just perfect for individual or group activities. Early morning and late afternoon we often find our guests lounging by the sea in conversation, or sitting quietly watching the sunset. We get a lot of interest in yoga and wellness retreats, and our yoga studio is said to be the most beautiful on the island. But it’s also a perfect place for family reunions, corporate retreats and weddings. Our organic farm is already adding elements of the farm-to-table experience we are trying to cultivate.

Tingalaya’s Retreat’s rare and beautiful cliff-side seaside beach with an ocean-filled pool and pool deck is just perfect for group activities. (Photo: Lyncoln Miller)

Tingalaya’s Retreat is a special place. What inspired the design elements?

DR: Among other things, I am a builder and architectural designer. Having travelled widely, I am inspired by the many architectural styles I’ve observed. But, Tingalaya’s is meant to be an updated interpretation of the Caribbean and Jamaican architectural styles infused with unique details and artistic accents from around the world. Its style is eclectic, minimalist and decidedly elegant. Tingalaya’s Retreat hangs together like a beautiful tapestry. I like to use high vaulted ceilings in my structures to evoke an uplifting and spacious feeling and I employ original art, accents and authentic antiques in all the rooms to appeal to one’s sense of the beautiful.

Why did you choose the West End in Negril for Tingalaya’s Retreat?

DR: Negril has changed a great deal over the past decade. What used to be a place for “hippies” and drug dealers has been transformed into something “new” that visitors and locals are starting to notice. I call it the “new Negril.” The new Negril is decidedly more upscale and quality-oriented. From one end of Negril to the other, one sees the transformation underway. With quality hotels and resorts, cohesive public works, good restaurants, the availability of fibre optic internet, banking and communication, more people are investing, renovating and building out world-class properties. Negril’s quiet and relaxed West End has a special role to play in the “new Negril.” Tingalaya’s is part and parcel of this transformation.

What can one expect when they stay on the property?

DR: When you arrive in the late afternoon you’d be in time to watch a gorgeous sunset at our cliff-side ocean-filled pool. Afterwards, you can go eat at one of the nice restaurants nearby or down on the beach road. If you wish, you can make your own meal in our commercial kitchen. After dining you can return to our beach and get a breath-taking view of the planets, the stars, and the Milky Wayand take a moment to contemplate your place in the vast universe. We have fireflies in Jamaica that are called “penny-wallies”. Which you’ll see if you sit or stroll in the gardens at night. They always remind me of Tinkerbell. We have no televisions in the rooms so when you close your eyes you can hear the sounds of nature all around. The crickets, the frogs, and the birds will serenade you as you’re dozing off to sleep. In the morning, we recommend going on a day-break nature walk or doing some meditation in our Yoga Pavilion. Breakfast is ready when you are ready. Fresh Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee is ready early. You’ll be served fruits and vegetables from our organic farm when they’re in season for a real farm-to-table experience.

Dr Rosenstein personally designed and built all the major structures on the property and is responsible for its unique aesthetic and landscape design. (Photo: Lyncoln Miller)

An intimate 4.5-acre hideaway nestled within the lush terrain of Negril’s West End seaside cliffs, Tingalaya’s Retreat is an experience unbounded, rooted in tradition and natural spectacle. Visit www.tingalayasretreat.com or e-mail [email protected] for more information.