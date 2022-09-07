Five shot, two fatally in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Five shot, two fatally in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Five shot, two fatally at bar in Westmoreland

Another man killed in a separate shooting in the parish

Loop News

47 minutes ago

Five shot in Westmoreland, two fatally

Five people, said to be all men, were shot in Red Ground, Negril, Westmoreland, shortly after 9am on Tuesday.

Two of them have since died.

Reports are that a group of people were at a bar in the community when armed men opened fire at them.

Five received gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital where two later died while being treated.

The dead men have not yet been identified.

In a separate shooting incident that occurred in Grange Hill, also in the parish this morning, another man was killed.

That incident occurred after 8am. He has also not yet been identified.

