Five slapped with gun charges after three weapons seized in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Five persons have been charged following the seizure of three firearms and several rounds of assorted ammunition during a vehicle search on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Thursday, February 2.

Charged with unauthorised possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of

ammunition and removal or alteration of mark on a weapon are:

34-year-old Alfanso Jackson, construction worker of Palm Crescent, St Catherine37-year-old Marshane Pommells, carpenter of Oliver Road, St AndrewJason McDonald, carpenter of Simpson Road, Kingston 224-year old Renee Tomlinson of Simpson Road, Kingston 224-year-old Roberto Green, labourer of Simpson Road, Kingston 2

Jackson has also been charged with attempting to escape a conveyance.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that while conducting an operation, police personnel signalled the driver of a motor vehicle to stop, having detected a breach of the Road Traffic Act.

The driver complied, but his actions and that of Tomlinson aroused the law enforcers’ suspicion.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a .357 Magnum revolver containing six .38 rounds of ammunition was reportedly found under the driver seat of the vehicle.

Further searching of the vehicle led to the recovery of a Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition, and a Beretta 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds.

While conducting the search of the motor vehicle, Jackson reportedly made an attempt to flee the scene in another vehicle, but was captured.

The court date for the accused persons is being finalised.