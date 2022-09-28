Five stocks record double-digit gains during Tuesday’s trading Loop Jamaica

A number of stocks made double-digit rises on Tuesday but the overall Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) index declined.

The top advancers were Main Event up 16 per cent to $9, Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances up 16 per cent to $1.80, Cargo Handlers up 10 per cent to $14, Access Financial up 10 per cent to $24.53, and CAC preference shares up 10 per cent to $1.13.

The top decliners were Sygnus Real Estate down 16 per cent to $9.20, ISP Finance down 15 per cent to 19.18, Caribbean Cream down 11 per cent to $4.13, and Everything Fresh down 7.0 per cent to $1.59,

The JSE Index declined by 248.44 points (0.07 per cent) to close at 358,150.83 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,530,582 valued at $110,705,794.85.The Junior Market Index advanced by 25.80 points (0.63 per cent) to close at 4,133.76 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,719,807 valued at $40,628,149.57.

Meanwhile, the JSE Combined Index advanced by 1.93 points (0.01 per cent) to close at 372,045.51 points and the volume traded amounted to 22,250,389 valued at $151,333,944.42.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 1,892.98 points (0.46 per cent) to close at 408,801.26 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,477,751 valued at $108,265,343.54.

The JSE Select Index declined by 38.03 points (0.42 per cent) to close at 9,120.85 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,529,807 valued at $38,073,935.05.

Also on the day, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 4.81 points (2.36 per cent) to close at 208.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 145,974 valued at $27,536.11.

The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 1.13 points (1.96 per cent) to close at 58.77 points and the volume traded amounted to 52,831 valued at $2,440,451.31.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.39 points (0.46 per cent) to close at 85.87 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,612,547 valued at $59,421,667.10.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.42 points (0.42 per cent) to close at 99.41 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,856,492 valued at $53,737,583.54.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 44 advanced, 50 declined and 14 traded firm.