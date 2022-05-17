Five teachers die in six days | Loop Jamaica

Five educators have died in six days, a development that has led the Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, to express “deep sadness” while extending condolences to the immediate families and school communities of the deceased.

Williams, in a statement Tuesday afternoon, noted the passing of mathematics lecturer at Portmore Community College, Gregory Williams, who died on May 11; principal of Vere Technical High School, Antoinette Banton-Ellis, who died on May 12; Ann Marie Johnson Lindo, vice-principal of Duncans All-Age School in Trelawny who also died on May 12; Carlos Gordon, a grade six teacher of One Way Preparatory School in Kingston who passed on May 14; and Donnalee Wright, of Tarrant High School in St Andrew, who died Monday, May 16.

The minister described their deaths as “tragic blows to their families”.

“The sudden death of our teachers whose dedicated service covered the primary to the tertiary level has also been a big shock to the education system,” Williams added.

She noted that Banton-Ellis gave 32 years of service to education, starting at Cross Primary and Junior High as a pre-trained teacher. She had worked at a number of other schools before joining Vere Technical High as principal on October 1, 2017, where she served until her untimely death.

Gordon taught at One Way Prep School for 16 years, covering grades four, five and six, while Johnson Lindo was vice-principal at Duncans Primary and All-age since 2016, having first joined the staff in 1998.

Johnson Lindo taught general subjects to grades four, five and six students with a special passion for mathematics and science, Williams said.

Gregory Williams joined the staff of Portmore Community College in September 2008 as an assistant lecturer. In 2016, he was appointed permanently as a lecturer. He taught mathematics in the associate degree programmes at the college.

Wright taught English language across several grades since 2019.

“Their inspirational guidance and dedicated service were well appreciated, especially in the discipline they brought to their subject areas and how they interacted with students, parents and colleague educators,” Minister Williams said.

Representatives from the Ministry’s Guidance and Counselling Unit have been meeting with the schools’ administrations, offering counselling and other support.