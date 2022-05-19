Five things you need to know about the JRF! | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Rum Festival is back and it’s going to be a hybrid fest. In case you missed the launch?

Here are five intimate tidbits about the local gastronomic festival that you should know before attending.

New venue

For 2022, the Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF) will take place in Jamaica’s tourism hub and second city, Montego Bay on June 25 at The Aqueduct, Rose Hall. Mark your calendars!

The new venue comes as the festival seeks to expand its reach to rum drinkers locally and globally.

All-star reggae line-up

Capleton, Tessanne Chin, Sevana, and Romaine Virgo will grace the rum festival stage and electrify The Aqueduct at Rose Hall with reggae hits and jam-packed entertainment.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum is the “Official Spirit”

Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum is back on board for the fourth staging of the Jamaica Rum Festival.

This year the staple rum brand also returns as the Ministry of Culture’s designated official spirit of the Jamaica 60th celebrations.

As the official spirit, Wray Rum handlers announced a plan to deliver special surprises and giveaways at JRF in honour of Jamaica’s diamond jubilee.

Interactive seminars with limited spaces

Along with a superb musical line-up, attending a JRF seminar is an important part of the experience, but spaces are limited.

Don’t miss your chance to learn the history of rum and how to make premium rum cocktails with rum connoisseurs.

It’s a rum festival!

There will be good food, good drinks and good experiences to be had at JRF ’22.

So set your reminders, and make your bookings, Jamaica Rum festival is only 37 days away.

Get ready to grab a drink from your favourite rum brand, make a few of your own in a seminar and have a wonderful evening.