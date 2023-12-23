Fivio Foreign Apologize To Jamaican Fans For Missing Unruly Fest

Fivio Foreign is apologizing to Jamaicans for missing Unruly Fest on Saturday night as the event returned for the first time since the pandemic.

On Saturday, the Brooklyn rapper posted a heartfelt video that he could not get a flight out to the island to perform for his fans. The event was a massive success with performances from the best of the best in dancehall and reggae music, including Tarrus Riley, Jesse Royal, Sean Paul, Quavo, Skillibeng, Protoje, Govana, Jashii and many others.

Fans enjoyed the performance of Migos rapper Quavo, who performed a few of Migos’ hits and some of his solo hits, including songs that featured the late Takeoff. Notably missing was Fivio Foreign, who was in Jamaica earlier this year with Popcaan for their Vybz Kartel collaboration- “Tequila Shots”.

“I just want to apologise to everybody in Jamaica. All my Jamaica n***as, my Jamaican fans, Popcaan, I love you my dawg, you really my dawg bro,” the Drill rapper said.

He continued, “You know the travelling sh*t ain’t really good for me right now tho. I’m gonna make it up. Yow Poppy, yo let’s put together another show- us me and you for the people, when this sh*t get right.”

It’s unclear if the rapper was hinting at some other reason for him not being able to be in Jamaica for the Unruly Fest, which is a charitable event put on to treat the community. Many persons who set up as vendors can raise funds from the event. At the same time, the proceeds from ticket sales go towards various charitable projects in the St Thomas parish, including the annual Christmas treat and back-to-school event where children are given school gear and toys.

In the meantime, Fivio Foreign is giving the Drill community a festive track as he and Tjay released a Drill version of the popular track “Last Christmas,” originally released by English pop duo Wham!