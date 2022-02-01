Fivio Foreign, Pop Smoke Associate TDott Woo Shot And Killed In Brooklyn

Gun violence has claimed the life off another promising entertainer as the hip hop community mourns the death of rapper/dancer TDott Woo.

Drill music in New York City has taken yet another blow, as violence erupting on the streets of the city that never sleeps claims yet another life. The latest victim in what seems to be a bloody gang war is rapper and dancer TDott Woo. The 22-year-old has previously appeared in music videos for both the late New York drill pioneer Pop Smoke as well as his associate Fivio Foreign.

Early reports shared by various local media outlets state that the rapper was shot in front of his home at 9802 Avenue L, in the Canarsie Brooklyn area on Tuesday evening around 2:22 pm. TDott Woo was rushed to the Brookdale hospital while in critical condition however, he was ultimately pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are still trying to ascertain a motive for the daylight shooting however, social media chatter hints that the hit may have been a reprisal for the shooting of rival Brooklyn rapper Nas Blixky. Blixky was shot in the head on Monday evening and remains in critical condition. The rapper had shared a snippet of an alleged diss track aimed at his rivals days before he was shot.

“WHEN SHOULD I DROP PG16 F__K ALL EM DEAD N****S 5OK DROPPING ASAP. #IMBACK,” Blixky had written on social media.

TDott had quite a few projects in the pipeline, such as a track with rapper Costamado set to be released in the summer of 2022. The rapper also just recently signed a deal with Million Dollar Music Record label and shared the warm welcome on his Instagram Story.

While his dancing and music video appearances helped to bring his talents to the world, TDott was also known for songs such as “Talk Facts” also featuring Dthang and Bando, “War Time,” “I Don’t Get It,” and “Broken Heart” which was released just 4 days ago.

The police are still investigating both shootings. Urban Islandz will provide details as they become available.

New York rapper Lil Tjay homage TDott on Tuesday saying his energy on stage was always unmatched. “U Iconic gang !! Energy unmatched… we gon miss u forever ?? rest eazy guyza @tdott_woo,” Lil Tjay wrote.