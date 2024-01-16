FLA staff strike after finance ministry says no to salary change Loop Jamaica

The “entire” Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA)staff is now on strike.

A release from the agency Tuesday said they will remain on strike until further notice.

“After months of negotiation with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service regarding the issue of compensation, the ministry has communicated that there will be no change in salaries,” the release said.

The staff of the FLA views the ministry’s response as a blatant disregard for the workers’ rights to proper compensation, the release said.

As such, they are no longer interested in continuing these discussions and now seek the intervention of the government at the highest level, it added.