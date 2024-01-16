FLA staff strike after finance ministry says no to salary change Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
FLA staff strike after finance ministry says no to salary change Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Campbell says Gov’t plans to postpone local gov’t election until…

‘None of that!’ PM tells gangsters eyeing ‘big, fat contracts to come’

West Ham and Brentford ousted from FA Cup

Travel in Threes with Diotima’s Rachel Scott

Men in their 20s identified as victims of fiery St Ann crash 

FLA staff strike after finance ministry says no to salary change

Soaring consumer confidence amidst escalating crime concerns

Suspects arrested after couple kidnapped, robbed in Portland

Dr David Walcott shares vision for tech-driven healthcare at WEF 2024

Diddy, who accused Diageo of racism, withdraws his lawsuit

Wednesday Jan 17

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) Northern Regional Office, at Lot 60, Dairy Road, in Discovery Bay, St. Ann. (Photo: JIS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The “entire” Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA)staff is now on strike.

A release from the agency Tuesday said they will remain on strike until further notice.

“After months of negotiation with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service regarding the issue of compensation, the ministry has communicated that there will be no change in salaries,” the release said.

The staff of the FLA views the ministry’s response as a blatant disregard for the workers’ rights to proper compensation, the release said.

As such, they are no longer interested in continuing these discussions and now seek the intervention of the government at the highest level, it added.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Campbell says Gov’t plans to postpone local gov’t election until…

Jamaica News

‘None of that!’ PM tells gangsters eyeing ‘big, fat contracts to come’

Sport

West Ham and Brentford ousted from FA Cup

More From

Lifestyle

Krystal Tomlinson is engaged

Congratulations are pouring in for public speaking coach and author Krystal Tomlinson, who on Monday evening announced her engagement.
In a heartwarming video posted to social media platform X (for

Jamaica News

‘Me nah bruk again!’ says single mom, $100m lotto winner

See also

Three months after hitting the Lotto jackpot, a single mother has proclaimed that she “nah bruk again”.
The lucky Supreme Ventures Gaming Limited (SVG) customer is ringing in the new year $100 mill

Caribbean News

From church boy to bad boy: St Lucia mom of gunshot victim warned teen

The mother of the teenager from Dugard, Micoud, St Lucia, who was shot in Vieux-Fort in that country last week Sunday says she was not surprised by the incident, having warned him to avoid the area.

Jamaica News

Jamaican passport moves up but fails to make top 10 in Caribbean

Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024, according to Henley & Partners report

Jamaica News

Some UWI Mona fees likely to increase for upcoming year

Principal unveils vision for financial sustainability

Jamaica News

Over 40 US stations join 9-day broadcast to boost Jamaica’s tourism

Forty-three radio stations from key markets across the United States are currently in the island participating in a Sandals Resorts radio remote, reaching millions of listeners and giving Jamaica’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols