FLA to facilitate storage of guns for JLP annual conference Loop Jamaica

All licensed firearm holders who’ll be attending the 80th Annual Jamaica Labour Party Conference at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday will have the option of storing their weapons at the Stadium Gardens Police Station.

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) said in a release Friday that its team will be at the police station, located at Arthur Wint Drive, from 9am to 6pm, to facilitate the safe storage of firearms and ammunition.

“As a regulatory body, this initiative is aimed at helping to prevent negligent loss or theft of firearms and ammunition. We, therefore, urge all licensed firearm holders to take the necessary steps to ensure that their firearms are secure during these events,” FLA said.

The agency also reminded licensed gun holders that it is their duty under Section 74 of the Firearm (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act 2022, to safely store their firearms and ammunition.

“Where a person fails to do so, that person is liable upon conviction to a term of imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The FLA said it continues to encourage licensed firearm holders to make safety their priority.