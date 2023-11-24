FLA to facilitate storage of guns for JLP annual conference Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
FLA to facilitate storage of guns for JLP annual conference Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Friday’s trading sees One Great Studio leading in volumes

Key Insurance’s profits surge past 50% in nine months

Labour Ministry warns of overseas employment scams

‘Don’t let it happen again,’ McKenzie warns Crab Circle vendors

Sagicor Investments supports community-based fish sanctuary in St Ann

Sinclair’s heroics secure West Indies ‘A’ one-wicket win vs SA

Next Step Digital Solutions expands to Guyana

FIFA charges Argentina and Brazil after fan violence at Maracana

Top 3 book recommendations to boost your financial acumen

Guardiola faces fresh questions into Man City’s financial wrongdoing

Friday Nov 24

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

In this file photo, Jamaica Labour Party supporters turn out for a conference at the National Arena in Kingston.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

All licensed firearm holders who’ll be attending the 80th Annual Jamaica Labour Party Conference at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday will have the option of storing their weapons at the Stadium Gardens Police Station.

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) said in a release Friday that its team will be at the police station, located at Arthur Wint Drive, from 9am to 6pm, to facilitate the safe storage of firearms and ammunition.

“As a regulatory body, this initiative is aimed at helping to prevent negligent loss or theft of firearms and ammunition. We, therefore, urge all licensed firearm holders to take the necessary steps to ensure that their firearms are secure during these events,” FLA said.

The agency also reminded licensed gun holders that it is their duty under Section 74 of the Firearm (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act 2022, to safely store their firearms and ammunition.

“Where a person fails to do so, that person is liable upon conviction to a term of imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The FLA said it continues to encourage licensed firearm holders to make safety their priority.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women

Jamaica News

Boys must be socialised to become leaders, says Tufton

Jamaica News

FLA to facilitate storage of guns for JLP conference attendees

More From

Sport

Reggae Boyz come from behind late to qualify for 2024 Copa América

Mexico beat Honduras 4-2 on penalty kicks to also qualify for the Copa América

Jamaica News

See also

DCS responds to letter from Ninjaman about prisoner rehabilitation

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has responded to a letter from incarcerated dancehall deejay, Desmond ‘Ninjaman’ Ballentine to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, National Security Minister,

Business

Digicel giving away over 400 Samsung 23 Smartphones on Black Friday

Digicel is set to make this Black Friday (November 24) and Cyber Monday (November 27) the most extraordinary ones yet with a massive giveaway of over 400 Samsung S23 smartphones, incredible offers, ph

Sport

Guardiola faces fresh questions into Man City’s financial wrongdoing

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With Manchester City facing accusations they committed more than 100 breaches of Premier League rules, Pep Guardiola remains steadfast in his belief that team is n

Jamaica News

‘Armed men’ held, guns seized by cops at Petrojam carpark in St Andrew

Petrojam has confirmed that three men and guns with which they were reportedly armed, were seized by the police on the company’s premises early on Thursday morning.
In a statement from the company,

Jamaica News

Grade 3 student collapses at school and dies; Williams saddened

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, has requested additional information surrounding the collapse at school and subsequent death of a grade 3 student from Wakefield Primary and Infant Sc

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols