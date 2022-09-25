Flash flood warning in effect for some parishes — Met Service Loop Jamaica

The Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood warning for flood-prone areas of several parishes across Jamaica.

Though Tropical Storm Ian is not a direct threat to Jamaica, the Met Service had said on Saturday when it discontinued the tropical storm watch for the country that Ian would continue to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms that could impact the weather over Jamaica through Monday.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the Meterological Service said the flash flood warning is in effect for St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and Clarendon. This means that flooding has been reported or will occur shortly.

The Met Service also said a flash flood watch is in effect for similar areas of Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland. This means that flooding is possible.

In its forecast at 5am Sunday, the Met Service said Ian was to begin rapidly strengthening later Sunday, with the risk of significant wind and storm surge impacts increasing in western Cuba.

“On the forecast track, the centre of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica Sunday, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday. Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday,” the Met Service said.

It also said that Ian is expected to become a hurricane later Sunday or Sunday night and reach major hurricane strength by late Monday or Monday night before it reaches western Cuba.

The Meteorological Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of Ian.