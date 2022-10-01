Flash flood warning in effect for some parishes, says Met Service Loop Jamaica

The Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.

The announcement was made late Friday night and is to remain in effect until 5pm Saturday.

The Met Service said a trough across Jamaica, which is being induced by post-tropical cyclone Ian and a weak frontal system, is currently generating unstable weather conditions across the island and the central Caribbean and is expected to linger throughout Saturday.

“Observational data and satellite imagery indicate that sections of eastern and central parishes have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall and periods of thunderstorms since Friday afternoon.

“The forecast is for periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to continue across sections of eastern and central parishes into Saturday. Additionally, due to the extended period of rainfall, and high ground saturation, landslides are likely,” the Met Service said at 10pm Friday.

A flash flood warning means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly.

“Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely. Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground,” the Met Service said.

The National Works Agency on Friday advised that the Bog Walk Gorge was flooded and ured the public to heed the warning.

Meanwhile, the Met Service said in its forecast at 5am Saturday, October 1, 2022 that another trough, from the east of Jamaica, moves into the vicinity and will lingers across the island for a few days. Cloudiness with rain, showers and thunderstorms are to continue into next week.

24-hour forecast:

Saturday morning:… Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday afternoon/evening:… Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms especially across western and sections of north-central parishes.

Saturday night Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today:..31 degrees celsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today:..30 degrees celsius

3-day forecast (starting Sunday):

Sunday/Monday/Tuesday: Mostly cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. Night-time showers and thunderstorms mainly across southern and north-eastern parishes.