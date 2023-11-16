Flash flood warning now in effect for 10 parishes Loop Jamaica

A flash flood warning is now in effect for most of the island, the Meteorological Service has advised.

This is as an area of low pressure over the west central Caribbean Sea becomes more organised while moving closer to the island, and has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone by Thursday night.

In a bulletin on Thursday afternoon, the Met Service said the warning means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.

The flash flood watch that was issued earlier for low-lying and flood-prone areas of the island has been upgraded to a warning for the southern and eastern parishes from Westmoreland to St Thomas, and also Portland and St Mary in the north eastern section of the island, and the watch remains in effect for the rest of the island.

The Met Service said at 4pm on Thursday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 22 was centred near latitude 15.2 degrees north, longitude 81.5 degrees west. This is about 485 kilometres (300 miles) southwest of Negril Point or 590 kilometres (365 miles) west-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica.

The system is moving towards the north-northeast near 15 kilometres per hour (nine mph). A northeastward motion is expected to begin on Thursday night, with an increase in forward speed into the weekend.

On the forecast track, the centre of the system is expected to continue moving towards Jamaica on Thursday night, and across the island late on Friday, before moving towards southeastern Cuba and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.