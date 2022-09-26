Flash flood warning now in effect for 9 parishes in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The Meteorological Service is urging people in Jamaica to be mindful of flash flooding across sections of the island Monday, as it announced that a flash flood warning is now in effect for additional parishes.

A flash flood warning is now in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Westmoreland.

These parishes have been added to St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, and Clarendon, for which the flash flood warning issued Sunday has been extended.

The three additional parishes were previously under a flash flood watch, but that has now been upgraded to a flash flood warning.

The cone contains the probable path of the centre for Hurricane Ian, as of 5am Monday, Sept 26, 2022, but does not show the size of the storm. Hazardous conditions can occur outside the cone. (Photo: NOAA)

The update came from the Met Service as Tropical Storm Ian, now upgraded to Hurricane Ian, is expected to move into the north-western Caribbean on Monday, but its outer bands have still been producing adverse weather conditions across Jamaica.

“Observational data indicate that the outer bands of Ian have been producing moderate to heavy showers since Sunday and light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the last few hours, mainly across north-eastern and southern parishes,” the Met Service said in the release early Monday.

The Met Service said, too, that the forecast is for “periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to continue across southern and north-eastern parishes Monday through to early Tuesday”.

“Periods of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon, are expected for the remainder of the island during this time. Additionally, due to the extended period of rainfall and high ground saturation, landslides are likely,” the Met Service said.

The Met Service said the flash flood warning would remain in effect until 5am Tuesday.