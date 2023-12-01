Flat earnings for Salada as coffee supply chain challenges persist Loop Jamaica

Salada Foods known for selling instant coffee under the Mountain Peak brand listed the lack of coffee supplies as a major challenge for its year ended September 2023.

“The company continues to proactively confront ongoing challenges of low availability of Jamaican coffee, required for production of its coffee products. The board and management are optimistic that its efforts to lobby the Government and regulators, as well as to support initiatives geared towards boosting the quality and quantity of coffee production, will bear fruit in the short term,” stated the company.

Already, the Government’s latest data from the Planning Institute of Jamaica shows a reduction in coffee production by 47 per cent in the September quarter.

The reduction in production isn’t however reflected in purchases, which are at twice the levels they were a year ago, based on books shown to Loop News by a large processor. This signals more demand than supply.

In spite of a “particularly challenging year” in securing raw materials, revenue for the year increased by five per cent to $1.4 billion against last year’s $1.3 billion.

Selling and promotional expenses represented 4.8 per cent of revenue against 3.9 per cent in the prior year, an increase driven by the introductory spend for an effective portfolio launch in new export markets in Caricom, namely St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda and Barbados.

This resulted in a net profit totaling $179.77 million, an increase of 2.5 per cent, compared to last year’s $175.42 million.

The company shareholders earned profit equivalent to 17 cents per share which remained unchanged from 17 cents a year earlier.