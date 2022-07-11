Fleeing bikers ditch pistol in escape bid in Kitson Town, St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Fleeing bikers ditch pistol in escape bid in Kitson Town, St Catherine | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Fleeing bikers ditch pistol in escape bid in Kitson Town, St Catherine

#WeddingWeek: UK couple shares wedding experience in Saint Lucia

Three charges, days in the ‘slammer’ after ‘gun assault on girlfriend’

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons wed in Jamaica — reports

Cambodian catches the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

Poll: How will you manage the toll increase?

110 new COVID cases recorded amid one death, 16.4% positivity rate

4 ways parents can help kids have a great summer at camp

Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

Imperial Optical developing mixed-use building with new retail store

Monday Jul 11

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

43 minutes ago

File photo of a police patrol unit.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police from the St Catherine North division seized a Ruger 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition during an operation on Sunday, July 10.

Reports are that about 10:30 am, law enforcers were on an operation in the Kitson Town community.

On entering the main road, the police observed a motorcycle with two men aboard.

The police signalled the driver to stop, and he disobeyed and sped off.

Shortly after speeding off, an object was thrown onto the road, which was later discovered by the law enforcers to be a firearm.

The men escaped in the area on the motorcycle.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Fleeing bikers ditch pistol in escape bid in Kitson Town, St Catherine

Lifestyle

#WeddingWeek: UK couple shares wedding experience in Saint Lucia

Jamaica News

Three charges, days in the ‘slammer’ after ‘gun assault on girlfriend’

More From

Jamaica News

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday

Jamaica News

St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days

See also

St Thomas was rocked by another double murder on Saturday, the second in less than two days, when a taxi operator and a shop operator were killed in Seaforth.
The deceased are 41-year-old Germaine

Jamaica News

Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but…

Remains in custody after alleged physical, sexual assault of girlfriend

Jamaica News

WATCH: Women fight with heavily armed police in Central Kingston

Law enforcement can be a really hard task, especially in places like some urban, inner-city communities of Jamaica, where residents – these days – have seemingly made it a habit of taking on heavily a

Jamaica News

Floyd Green now has direct responsibility for NRSC, says Holness

Floyd Green, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), will now have direct oversight of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).
The announcement of Green’s appoint

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols