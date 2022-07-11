Fleeing bikers ditch pistol in escape bid in Kitson Town, St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

Police from the St Catherine North division seized a Ruger 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition during an operation on Sunday, July 10.

Reports are that about 10:30 am, law enforcers were on an operation in the Kitson Town community.

On entering the main road, the police observed a motorcycle with two men aboard.

The police signalled the driver to stop, and he disobeyed and sped off.

Shortly after speeding off, an object was thrown onto the road, which was later discovered by the law enforcers to be a firearm.

The men escaped in the area on the motorcycle.