Fleeing motorcyclists escape leaving gun behind Loop Jamaica

A police team from the St James division seized an illegal firearm during an operation on the Ramble Hill main road in the parish on Tuesday, August 30.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that at 1:58 am, law enforcers were in the area when they saw two men travelling on a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was signalled to stop.

He reportedly disobeyed the instructions of the police and drove off in a different direction from that in which he was initially travelling.

During their escape, an object fell from one of the men.

The object – a 9mm Browning pistol – was retrieved by the police.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

An investigation continues into the incident.