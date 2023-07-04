Flex your Caribbean status to get special rates at some hotels Loop Jamaica

The July/August school vacation is here.

This is a time when many families plan vacations and getaways.

Vacationing in the Caribbean could be a bit cost-prohibitive, particularly if you are looking to stay in a hotel.

With this being traditionally the low season for Caribbean tourism, some islands tend to focus on regional travellers, especially those with a Summer Carnival. As such, some properties offer special rates for Caribbean people or those from islands that belong to CARICOM, to stay at their hotels.

Here are some hotels that you can benefit from with special Caribbean rates.

Bay Gardens, St Lucia

Bay Gardens has a CARICOM getaway special that covers four nights for only US$399. The package sleeps up to four adults and includes a US$50 airport transfer credit, complimentary full breakfast buffet or lunch from full menu, welcome basket waiting in your room, complimentary shuttle between the Bay Gardens Properties only, Complimentary Non-Motorized Water Sports Activities and a 20 per cent discount on all food at the three award-winning restaurants.

For more information, call (758) 457-8523 or e mail: [email protected].

Silver Sands, Grenada

For Spicemas 2023, Silver Sands is applying a 30 per cent discount to rooms with a minimum stay of three nights. Visitors can choose from among the property’s lavish rooms, such as the Garden View King, Ocean View King, Ocean View Penthouse Level King, three-bedroom ocean pool villa, and the four-bedroom beachfront pool villa. Daily breakfast is included.

Sonesta, Sint Maarten

Caribbean travellers can enjoy a special discount of up to 50 per cent off with Sonesta’s Caribbean Residents rates. Discount varies based on the actual travel dates, there is no minimum stay and cancellation policy varies with your travel dates. Please check the cancel policy in the reservation system when selecting your dates.

Book online or call 1.800.223.0757 (US & Canada) and use promo code: CARIB

Four Seasons, Nevis

Four Seasons Resort Nevis is inviting its Caribbean neighbours to celebrate summer in St Kitts and Nevis with a special regional residents’ rate of US$425 per night on Nevis Peak View rooms.

In addition to the preferred room rate, guests can also enjoy 10 per cent savings on numerous Resort experiences, including food and beverage, spa treatments, beach and pool cabana rentals and select retail items at the gift shop, boutique and pro shop. The Resort’s transportation partner Islander Watersports is offering 20 per cent off water taxi transfers directly to and from the Resort Pier.

The Caribbean Residents’ Rate offer is based on deluxe accommodations and is valid for stays beginning May 25, 2023 through October 15, 2023, based on availability.

Proof of Caribbean residence (passport, resident card or driver’s licence) is required at check-in. The US$425 guest room rate is exclusive of service charge, tax and nightly coastal protection levy. Transportation with Islander Watersports must be booked directly.

Gem Beach Resort, Grenada

Gem Beach Resort offers Caribbean nationals from Caricom countries to visit ther resort and take advantage of discounted rates, based on single or double occupancy.

The special applies to a minimum of two nights and visitors must have a valid CARICOM passport upon check-in. The offer runs from August 20 to December 14.

Contact reservations for special Caricom rates: +1 (473) 436 0395 / 444 4224 or email at: [email protected]