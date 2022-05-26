Flight diverted to Bermuda after gospel singer dies on board | Loop Jamaica

A flight had to be diverted to Bermuda on Monday after a Ghanaian singer Daniel Toffey died on board.

Ghanaian media reported that Toffey experienced breathing difficulties a few hours after the plane departed from Accra, Ghana on Sunday night, bound for Washington’s Dulles International Airport.

An emergency request was made and the plane landed at the L F Wade International Airport in Bermuda.

By the time medics arrived on board, Toffey had already passed away.

This is the second tragedy for his family as the media reported he was in Ghana with his mother and father to attend the funeral of a relative.

News of his death sent a shockwave across Ghana.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament and aunt of the singer, commented: “I have been dumb stricken for the past two days upon learning about the sudden demise of my nephew, Daniel Toffey, which occurred on 23rd May 2022, on board a plane from Ghana to the USA.”

“I still cannot believe it! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever. My son, indeed, you have broken this very heart of mine.”

Another Ghanian commented: “This is a huge loss for our gospel music industry. Condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time.”