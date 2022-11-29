FLOOD FRUSTRATION: The past 72 hours in photos

Black Immigrant Daily News

I WILL RETURN: As she leaves in a dinghy, Gorlin Ramsingh devoutly gestures at the Hindu temple in the yard of her flooded-out Bamboo #2 home on Monday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Several areas throughout Trinidad were left reeling as residents battled rising floodwaters after heavy rain battered the country over the last few days.

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 72 hours in Trinidad, ranging from landslips and bursting riverbanks to collapsing roads and houses.

A dog stays safe and dry from floodwaters, on a chair at his Bamboo #2 home on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

WATER TAXI: Disaster volunteer Edwin Amrit leads a dinghy through chest-high floodwaters in Bamboo #2 where several stranded families had to be rescued. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Disaster volunteers Rupa Amrit, Edwin Chin Hing and Sadia Ali-Sampath, observe as water from the Caroni River, filters freely into a pond at Bamboo #2 on Monday because of a faulty flood flap. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A boy removes an item from flood waters at his Bamboo #2 home on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SNAIL SURVIVOR: An African snail holds on to an empty keg, floating in floodwaters at Temple Street, Bamboo #2 on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Alaina Chickoraa, 8, has a little fun in the floodwaters with a dinghy outside her Bamboo #2 home on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Floodwaters leave a trail of destruction on the Manzanilla Main Road. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Waves crash on the shore of Manzanilla Beach as high tide sets in. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The force of floodwaters, which have been raging for days, was too much for this stretch of the Manzanilla Main Road which was left destroyed by the torrent. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Garnet Moller, speaks to media on Manzanilla Main Road after his sister refused his assistance from rescuers even though her property was surrounded by water and her house seemed on the verge of collapse on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram leads members of his Disaster Management Unit and relatives of Carol Moller through floodwaters near Manzanilla Main Road on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Fire officers wade through floodwaters to get to their vehicle after a stranded resident refused their offer of rescue on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Manzanilla villagers walk through floodwaters on Monday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Savera Mohess outside her collapsed home at Ramai Trace Debe. The house came crashing down on top of Mohess and two of her relatives during bad weather on Monday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Relatives of the Mohess family help remove items from their Ramai Trace, Debe, home after it collapsed over the weekend during heavy rains. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Amelia Ali, 14, tends to her raincoat-wearing sheep along the Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Residents of Bamboo #2 use pirogues to evacuate people from their homes on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A driver makes her way past a landslide on Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This driver carefully passed a landslide on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando after constant rainfall on Sunday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Cameron road, Gran Couva is now impassable due to a major landslip in the area caused by persistent rainfall. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Fruit trees were engulfed by floodwater at Spur Trace, Suchit Trace in Penal on Sunday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Anticipating his home being flooded out after heavy rains, a resident of Spur Trace, Suchit Trace in Penal moved his appliances to higher ground to prevent them from being damaged. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A flooded area in Bamboo #3, Valsayn on Saturday afternoon. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

The St Joseph river along the Maracas Royal Road which earlier burst its banks, remained high on Saturday. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Residents of Mayfield Drive, North Valsayn cleaning up silt and debris caused by flood water after the heavy rain. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Floodwaters at the southwestern areas of Oropune Gardens, Piarco after heavy overnight rainfall. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Flooding at HDC Real Spring Gardens Housing Development, South Valsayn. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Flooding at HDC’s Real Spring Gardens Housing Development, South Valsayn. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Two major landslides and several smaller ones forced the closure of the Lady Young Road in Morvant just after the Hilton Hotel to allow the clearing of debris. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

A child is seen on the roof of his house which is surrounded by water off the Gasparillo Main Road, Gasparillo. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

