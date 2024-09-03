Floral tribute, parish activities for Miss Lou’s birthday anniversary

Floral tribute, parish activities for Miss Lou’s birthday anniversary
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
10 hrs ago

Dr Louise Bennett Coverley, fondly known as “Miss Lou”.

Several activities are being planned to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the birth of cultural icon, Dr Louise Bennett Coverley, fondly known as “Miss Lou”.

Miss Lou, who was born on September 7, 1919, passed away on July 26, 2006, in Canada. She was buried at National Heroes Park, in a section reserved for cultural icons.

On Saturday, September 7, a floral tribute organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) will be held at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

Director of the Community Cultural Development Services Division at the JCDC, Marjorie Leyden-Kirton said that that exhibitions on the life and work of Miss Lou will be mounted by JCDC’s parish offices and parish libraries across the island.

The exhibitions will be held during September, from Monday, September 9 to 30.

According to Leyden-Kirton, there will be activities such as Miss Lou look-a-like and costume competitions, where persons will be judged for their creativity. She said that notices will be sent to schools and other stakeholders in the parishes encouraging them to visit the exhibitions.

Addressing Miss Lou’s contributions to Jamaica, Leyden-Kirton said that she was instrumental in the promotion of the patois language.

“Every Jamaican recognises the work that Ms Lou had put in, especially on the language. The patois language is one of our loved identities, just like reggae music, that everyone in the world loves,” she said.

She attributed the love and acknowledgement of patois through the work and contributions of Miss Lou, whose poems and songs brought the language to life.

“It is a beautiful language and very expressive, and it is almost like a foreign language, because when we are among foreigners and we speak sometimes they ask for an interpretation,” Mrs. Leyden-Kirton said.

She also noted that many students participating in the JCDC’s performing arts competition use Miss Lou’s poems and songs.

“Our young people often find their comfort and bring out their acting skills through Miss Lou’s works,” she added.

