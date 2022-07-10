Floyd Green now has direct responsibility for NRSC, says Holness | Loop Jamaica

Floyd Green, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), will now have direct oversight of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).

The announcement of Green’s appointment was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a NRSC meeting on Thursday.

Green also has primary responsibility for the implementation of the National Identification System (NIDS).

Holness expressed confidence in Green’s ability to handle his additional post, and said he (Green) has been a strong proponent of road safety.

“Let me note that I have appointed Minister Floyd Green to take and have direct oversight of the responsibilities of the National Road Safety Council,” stated Holness.

“I know you have been warmly received, Minister Green. You have been meeting with the Road Safety Council members and I know Dr (Lucien) Jones (the NRSC Vice-chairman) is taking good care of you and guiding you through the process,” the prime minister continued.

“I can say that Minister Green is a strong advocate for road safety, and his constituency is plagued by this problem by bike riders not following the rules (by) not wearing helmets,” he added.

According to Holness, in Green’s South West St Elizabeth constituency, as well, there are significant casualties as a result of motorcycle crashes.

“… Therefore, he (Green) is taking a direct and personal interest in ensuring that the road safety council is effective,” declared Holness.

Green has held several posts in the Holness Administration since the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) first won the 20216 General Elections, and again in 2020.

During the February 2016 to September 2020 term of the JLP Government, Green was State Minister in the then Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

He was then transferred and served as State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

After defeating the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Ewan Stephenson by over 2,000 votes in the September 2020 General Elections, Green was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

An attorney by profession, Green resigned in September 2021 over a party incident.

Audley Shaw then took over the portfolio after Green’s resignation, and Pearnel Charles Jr was appointed in January of this year after a Cabinet reshuffle.

Green was also returned to the Cabinet in that reshuffle, and remains as Minister without Portfolio in the OPM.