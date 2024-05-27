Focus on youth at Westmoreland Agricultural Show Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Westmoreland Agricultural Show 2024, Pius Lacan (left); Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller (centre); and first vice president of the Westmoreland Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Ian Hill; show off the banner for the Westmoreland Agricultural Show 2024 to be held at Bay Road Sports Complex, in Little London, on Sunday, June 2.

The Westmoreland Agricultural Show 2024 will shine the spotlight on the next generation of agricultural leaders.            Set for Sunday, June 2 at the Bay Road Sports Complex in Little London, this year’s event emphasises youth engagement with the theme ‘New Face of Food: Driving Food Security and Expanding Exports’.

Chairman of the planning committee, Pius Lacan said that the focus on young people is very significant, as their involvement is essential for the future growth and sustainability of agriculture.

The show aims to showcase innovations to inspire and educate the next generation, according to Lacan, who is also the second vice president of the Westmoreland Association of Branch Society of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) that is spearheading the show.          “In fact, recently through the Jamaica 4-H Clubs we launched a container garden competition for the primary schools in Westmoreland. The youth use containers to grow various vegetables. Now out of that launch we have invited at least five students from each school to the show,” he noted. “So, we’re looking at approximately 20 youngsters, minimum, who will be on location so that they can see the various innovations in agriculture, because we strongly believe that for us to grow in terms of an agricultural sector, there must be succession and there must be a focus in terms of the youth,” Lacan said.

The event also includes a local economic development village, organised by the Social Development Commission (SDC), where young entrepreneurs can learn about and engage in local economic activities.

In addition to the youth-focused activities, the show will feature displays from various farmers’ groups, livestock exhibits, a farmers’ market, and vendors selling plants and tree crops. The event will also have food and drink stalls and a dedicated kiddies’ area, ensuring a fun-filled day for families.             

