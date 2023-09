A foetus, said to be that of a baby boy, was on Thursday found in sewage water at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Rose Lane in St Andrew.

An alleged eyewitness said the foetus was found in the wastewater and removed to the pavement while the police were alerted.

Investigators from the Kingston Western Police Division are investigating.

