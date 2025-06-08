Following late night robbery, officials reinforce security measures at Piarco Airport

News File: Piarco International Airport.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has confirmed that it has implemented further measures to reinforce security at the Piarco International Airport following a robbery at a food outlet inside the terminal.

The Airports Authority confirmed late Friday night (June 6) that the Pita Pit outlet at the airport was robbed.

In a press release, the Authority said Minister of Transport and Aviation Eli Zakoor had been informed of the incident and was working closely with officials to “ensure the facility remains safe for all users.”

In a further release on Saturday evening, the Authority said that it has redeployed its existing security manpower and resources to mitigate against similar threats.

“In addition, we have reached out to our partner agencies in Homeland Security and Defence, to effect a more direct involvement by our security partners to establish a more long-term, permanent, and sustained presence at the airport,” the release added.

Further, the Authority said that it has also engaged the Estate Police Association and is implementing plans to increase the security manpower at both the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports.