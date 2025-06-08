Regional satellite communication system outage delays some flights Real Madrid confirms signing of Alexander-Arnold ahead of Club World Cup ALTA widens access to online literacy classes with ‘EPIC’ ICT Lab interCaribbean aims to launch Port of Spain flights this year Ameen tours corporations, sees flood mitigation works firsthand Marabella man arrested with cocaine, cannabis and ammunition
Local News

Following late night robbery, officials reinforce security measures at Piarco Airport

08 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
News
File: Piarco International Airport.
File: Piarco International Airport.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has confirmed that it has implemented further measures to reinforce security at the Piarco International Airport following a robbery at a food outlet inside the terminal.

The Airports Authority confirmed late Friday night (June 6) that the Pita Pit outlet at the airport was robbed.

In a press release, the Authority said Minister of Transport and Aviation Eli Zakoor had been informed of the incident and was working closely with officials to “ensure the facility remains safe for all users.”

In a further release on Saturday evening, the Authority said that it has redeployed its existing security manpower and resources to mitigate against similar threats.

“In addition, we have reached out to our partner agencies in Homeland Security and Defence, to effect a more direct involvement by our security partners to establish a more long-term, permanent, and sustained presence at the airport,” the release added.

Further, the Authority said that it has also engaged the Estate Police Association and is implementing plans to increase the security manpower at both the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports.

Support us

Related News

21 May 2025

Bandits break into car at Xtra Plaza, escapes with $75,000

21 May 2025

Jamaica’s poverty rates fall to record 8.2%

02 June 2025

HDC vendors required to register on new online platform

26 May 2025

St James man gunned down at Cunupia business place