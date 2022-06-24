Foodie fest Kingston Kitchen is back! | Loop Jamaica

Set your reminders for the return of Kingston Kitchen: The Night Market!

The gap they’ve left on foodies is not lost on the organisers. It’s at the forefront of their plans for the next staging.

After a lengthy two-year hiatus, The Elle Creative team (coordinators of Kingston Kitchen) promises a very special return, celebrating 10 years of their #eatgoodmovement.

Kingston Kitchen offers great eats and entertainment for the entire family. (Photo: SKKAN Media Entertainment)

The Night Market is an open-air food court with appointed local culinary and artisanal talents who provide patrons with their best offerings, fit for fellowship and camaraderie among families and groups.

Over 50 food and beverage handlers will be on show, alongside a suite of local artisans, food tasting sessions, live music and dance entertainment, chef demonstrations and an interactive kids’ village.

“The past 10 years of Kingston Kitchen have been nothing short of spectacular. Our event is a one-stop-shop for all things food and beverage. We have a wide variety of offerings from some of the best and most creative in Jamaica’s culinary industry; motivating all patrons to truly embrace our #eatgoodmovement,” according to Jacqui Sinclair, co-director, Kingston Kitchen.

Patrons enjoy their Kingston Kitchen experience. (Photo: SKKAN Media Entertainment)

Kingston Kitchen will feature food trucks, confections, seafood, jerk options, vegetarian & vegan selections, and so much more!

Some of Kingston Kitchen’s vendors will include Pink Apron, Deaf Can! Coffee, Kingston Jerk, Lady Bee Mixology, Super’s Spicy Doubles, Devon House I Scream, The Sheriff Gourmet BBQ, Simo’s Bread and Catering, House of Loaves, PRESS Caf? and Zack’s Smoke Shack.

Kingston Kitchen is sponsored by Gustazos, Best Dressed Chicken, Grace Foods, Pure Country Juices and Hope Zoo, among other supporters.

Kingston Kitchen: The Night Market takes place on Saturday, July 2 from 4 pm to 11 pm at Hope Gardens, West and East Palm Drive.