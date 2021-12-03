Foodie Fridays: Cocktails and chill with Smirnoff Vodka | Loop Jamaica

If your Friday night plan includes a cocktail and chill, then it’s best you do it with Smirnoff libations.

Now that we’re in agreement on one thing. What’s the next piece of the cocktails and chill puzzle? The rest of the ingredients, of course.

Loop Lifestyle has some friends at Smirnoff and we’ve partnered on presenting you with three zesty cocktails to lighten the Friday evening load.

Remember two things while you sip: Do so responsibly, and there’s always tomorrow…and Sunday!

The roads are too busy this weekend, so we reckon you order in, and add some buzz to your stay-at-home entertainment by creating one of three Smirnoff Signature Cocktails in the five simple steps listed.

Smirnoff Tropics

1 oz Smirnoff Vodka

3 oz Pineapple Juice

Ice

Method

1 Add ice to the cocktail glass

2 Pour Smirnoff triple-distilled Vodka

3 Add Pineapple Juice

4 Stir well and garnish

Smirnoff Stinger

1 1/2 oz Smirnoff

4 oz Grapefruit Soda

Lemon wedge to garnish

Ice

Method

1 Add ice to a cocktail glass

2 Pour Smirnoff triple-distilled Vodka

3 Add Grapefruit Soda

4 Stir well

5 Add Lemon for garnish