FoodieFridays: A Crisp good time at Jamaica Food and Drink Festival Loop Jamaica

#FoodieFridays: A Crisp good time at Jamaica Food and Drink Festival
Black Immigrant Daily News

We’re in a #flingback mood today!

So, we thought, what better #flingback than the

The JFDF team brought out several culinary personalities over their weeklong series of events.

But, for Crisp, Great House Caterers’ Chef Theo Smith, Jacqui Tyson, Sora Japanese Sky Cuisine, Chef Samantha George, and Trevanne Donegal were among the heavy hitters on show.

Between getting their money’s worth and having a great time, patrons indulged in scrumptious fare and buzzing entertainment – a testament to the commitment from the JFDF organisers.

Check out the clip below.

