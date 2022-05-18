Foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith bestowed ‘queen’ in Ghana | Loop Jamaica

Minister Kamina Johnson Smith was honoured by the Akropong Tribe as ‘Nana Abena Otwiwa Asiedu’ which means Tourism and Diaspora Queen.

The Jamaican foreign minister was dressed in traditional Ghanaian garb when she received a naming certificate at an official ceremony at the palace of his royal majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

Johnson Smith was officially welcomed as ‘Akuapem Queen’ in a tweet from Akuffo.

Senator Johnson Smith, in royal dress, visits His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III (seated) while Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu, Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Ghana also holds court. (Photos: Contributed)

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith stood alongside His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III and a contingent of celebrants and Akropong people after being bestowed the title of ‘Nana Abena Otwiwa Asiedu’ – Tourism and Diaspora Queen. (Photos: Contributed)

The newly installed Tourism and Diaspora Queen accepted her new title with humility, stating that she’s looking forward to increased opportunities for Jamaicans to experience their ancestral roots in Ghana, and for Ghanaians to travel to Jamaica for tourism, business, investment, and cultural exchanges.

She also saluted Jamaican National Heroine Queen Mother, Nanny of the Maroons, who the Akuapem People have owned as a descendant of their tribe.

She concluded her address by reiterating her commitment to the people of the Akuapem Region and her aim to work with all 54 States of the Commonwealth in an effort to transform the organisation and enable it to deliver clear benefits for all of its citizens.

Minister Johnson Smith was on a visit to the African continent to solidify her bid to become the next Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.