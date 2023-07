Twenty-nine-year-old Kadeem Powell of a United States of America address has been missing since Monday, July 03.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that at about 7:00 pm, Powell was last seen somewhere in the St. Catherine area; he has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kadeem Powell is asked to contact the Waterford Police