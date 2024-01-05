Foreign national reported missing, last seen in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Foreign national reported missing, last seen in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Thirty-eight-year-old Aretha Rowe of Northwest, 12th Avenue, Florida, United States of America has been missing since Friday, December 01.

She is of brown complexion and medium build. Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Rowe was last seen in Green Acres, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing a grey jacket and a black and white polka dot skirt. All efforts to locate her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aretha Rowe is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Aretha Rowe was made available at the time of this publication.

