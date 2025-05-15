Foreign national reported missing

Imbert knocks ‘amateur’ handling of finance matters under new government 'Comply, register and partner with us’ – Health Minister urges private medical facilities 'MP for Chaguanas East Vandana Mohit’ Facebook page closed due to fake profiles Man in custody after suspected road-rage attack on nurse Nominations open for PNM internal elections Robert Bell denied bail re assault on nurse in St Andrew
07 June 2025
Twenty-seven-year-old TaeJon Thomas of Wren Street, Rochester, New York and Waterloo Road, in Kingston has been missing since Friday, January 24.

He is of fair complexion, stout build and about 182 centimeters (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that on the aforementioned date, Thomas was last seen
at his address in Kingston.

His mode of dress when last seen is unknown. He has not been heard from or seen since and was reported missing on Monday, June 2.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of TaeJon Thomas is asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-952-3572, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

