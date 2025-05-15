Foreign national reported missing

Twenty-seven-year-old TaeJon Thomas of Wren Street, Rochester, New York and Waterloo Road, in Kingston has been missing since Friday, January 24.

He is of fair complexion, stout build and about 182 centimeters (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that on the aforementioned date, Thomas was last seen

at his address in Kingston.

His mode of dress when last seen is unknown. He has not been heard from or seen since and was reported missing on Monday, June 2.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of TaeJon Thomas is asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-952-3572, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.