Foreigner arrested after ammunition found at Sangster’s airport Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Thursday Aug 11

Lawmen in St James arrested and charged an American citizen in relation to ammunition that was found in his possession on Wednesday, August 10 at the Sangster International Airport in the parish.

Charged with illegal possession of ammunition is 29-year-old Javius Mitchell, a Lab Technician of Emily, St Bainbridge, Georgia in the USA.

Reports are that at about 1:45 pm, Mitchell was in the process of boarding a flight, during which his luggage were searched and two Sig Sauer magazines, one of which contained eight 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He is scheduled to appear in the St. James Parish Court on Thursday, August 11.

