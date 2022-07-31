Foreigner held with ammo in backpack at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica

Detectives in St James arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of ammunition at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay in the parish on Saturday.

Charged is 27-year-old Austin Hornburger, a plumber of East County Road in Sunman, Indiana, USA.

Reports from the police are that Hornburger was in the process of checking in to depart the island about 8:52am. During routine checks, his bags were searched, and one magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition was reportedly seen inside a backpack he was carrying.

He was taken into custody.

Hornburger was formally charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney. His court date is being finalised, the police said.