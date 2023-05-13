Foreigners behind drug ring held in Ja; $57m worth of drugs seized Loop Jamaica

Three British residents are to face the court to answer to charges of breaches under the Dangerous Drugs Act, in relation to two separate incidents that occurred at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay St James on Saturday, May 6.

They are Fifty-nine-year-old Loran Bartley, a retired staff nurse of West Bromwich, 37-year-old Luke Bradly, a construction director of Erdington, and? Forty-nine-year-old Burthland Hodges of Erdington all in Birmingham, England.

In the first incident, Bradly was arrested at about 1:45 p.m., while he was in the process of boarding a flight that was destined for Birmingham England.

During routine checks, cocaine weighing approximately 5 kilograms was found concealed in his luggage.

In the second incident, about 4:20 p.m., Bartley was arrested when he was attempting to board the same flight. He was caught with cocaine also weighing approximately 5 kilograms– the illicit drug was seen concealed in his luggage.

Further investigation by the Police resulted in the arrest of Hodges. It is believed that he was the co-conspirator, working with Bartley. Hodges is the organizer for the contraband that was found in the possession of Bradly.

He would source the drug locally and pass it on to carriers. During the investigation, Hodges was arrested in St Ann.

The drug has an estimated street value of $ 57.6 million.

Bartley and Bradly were charged with the following offences, possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, andconspiracy to export cocaine

Hodges was charged jointly with Bradly with conspiracy to export cocaine.

All three men were charged on Wednesday, May 10 after they were interviewed in the presence oftheir attorneys.

They are scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, May 17.