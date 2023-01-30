Forestry Service continues to work on its water shed protection projects

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture said it will continue work on its watershed protection projects during this year.

This was revealed by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Providence said when there are severe weather systems the upper watershed areas are severely affected and they are going implement a number of measures which they expect will minimize the damage to these areas during natural disasters.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/SHED.mp3

NewsAmericasNow.com