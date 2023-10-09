Former basketball association president Marland Nattie is dead Loop Jamaica

Former Jamaica Basketball Association (JABA) president Marland Nattie has died .

Nattie, who died yesterday, dedicated his life to basketball from the time he played for his alma mater Kingston College and Jamaica, recently had a stroke and was in the process of recuperating overseas.

Nattie was also the national coach from 1997-2008.

“We are all mourning this loss, and we say condolences to his entire family and the wider basketball community,” said president of the Jamaica Basketball Association, Paulton Gordon.

He leaves behind his widow, former national netballer and coach Oberon Pitterson, and a daughter.