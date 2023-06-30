Former Cabinet minister expresses shock at IC’s decision to charge him Loop Jamaica

Former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentarian and later senator and Cabinet Minister, Leslie Campbell, who is an attorney, has expressed shocked that the country’s main anti-corruption body, the Integrity Commission (IC), has decided to charge him for purportedly failing to provide information relating to his statutory declarations.

A release from the law firm Campbell McDermott Attorneys at Law said Campbell is requesting “an urgent review” of the IC’s decision to charge him.

The IC’s Director of Investigations (DI), Kevon Stephenson, has stated that Campbell was, by virtue of being Member of Parliament (MP) for North East St Catherine between 2016 and 2020, legally obligated to file his statutory declarations.

The DI concluded that Campbell was requested to provide further information by the commission and was aware of the requests.

However, the DI said Campbell, who served as a Government senator from September 2020 to May 2023, failed to do so.

In a subsequent ruling tabled on Friday in the Senate, the IC’s Director of Corruption Prosecution, Keisha Prince-Kameka, determined that Campbell should be charged, as his actions breached Section 15 1(C) of the Parliamentary Integrity of Members Act and Section 43 1(B) of the Integrity Commission Act.

Campbell’s attorney said he “reported that the Integrity Commission continues to request the surrender value for an insurance policy, Guardian Life Care Plus, which has no surrender value.”

The attorney said Campbell “awaits” the IC’s Director of Information and Complaints to contact him for dialogue, as stated in the commission’s report.