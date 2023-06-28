Former Cayman Islands premier charged with rape and indecent assault Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Former Cayman Islands premier charged with rape and indecent assault Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Crime still a big challenge for Jamaicans – Don Anderson poll

Former Cayman Islands premier charged with rape and indecent assault

Children’s author offers books in exchange for donations

Is flipping houses a lucrative strategy in Jca’s real estate market?

Trelawny carpenter booked for human trafficking, false imprisonment

Entrepreneur showcases indigenous flavours in ice cream business

Australia defy odds and dominate England on 1st day of 2nd Ashes test

Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

BEATEN, ROBBED: 5 suspects held after cops intercept getaway car

Marginalised UWI students now ‘One Step Away From Greatness’

Wednesday Jun 28

29?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

1 hrs ago – Updated

Former Cayman Islands premier McKeeva Bush

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A legislator and former premier of the Cayman Islands was charged Wednesday with rape and indecent assault, according to authorities.

McKeeva Bush pleaded not guilty to charges that police said stem from 2000. Police issued no other comment aside from a brief press release noting that the “senior politician” appeared in court via Zoom.

Bush told The Associated Press in a statement that he rejected, denied and pleaded not guilty to what he called “this evil plot” and “malicious accusation.”

“All I have to say in relation to this, the latest in the series of malicious charges against me, is the ‘Truth will come out,'” he wrote. “This is done by someone I have never had any contact with.”

The arrest was the former premier’s most recent brush with the law.

Bush was investigated and found not guilty nearly a decade ago on charges including theft and abuse of office. He also pleaded not guilty to groping a female employee at a casino in Florida in 2017, and the charges were later dropped.

Bush pleaded not guilty after being charged with indecently assaulting two women last year at a regional tourism event held in the Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory in the western Caribbean Sea. He is awaiting trial in that case.

Bush stepped down as premier in December 2012 after facing a no-confidence vote. He resigned as speaker of Parliament in October 2022 following accusations of sexual harassment, which he denied.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Crime still a big challenge for Jamaicans – Don Anderson poll

Caribbean News

Former Cayman Islands premier charged with rape and indecent assault

Jamaica News

Children’s author offers books in exchange for donations

More From

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

See also

Sport

Jaydon Hibbert among finalists for The Bowerman

World Under-20 triple jump champion Jaydon Hibbert, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, has emerged as one of the finalists for The Bowerman, the most prestigious individual honour in collegiate

Entertainment

Spice defends ‘one leg in the air’ move at 2023 BET Awards

Dancehall artiste Spice, who performed at the 2023 BET Awards with Busta Rhymes, has addressed those criticising her performance.
Spice’s inclusion of her signature move of raising her leg, essenti

Jamaica News

BEATEN, ROBBED: 5 suspects held after cops intercept getaway car

Two young men are now facing robbery charges, along with their alleged accomplices, after two people were beaten and their items stolen in the Cross Roads area of St Andrew almost two weeks ago.
Th

Sport

Briana Williams equals season-best time in New York

Briana Williams equalled her season-best time of 11.04 seconds to secure second place in the women’s 100m event at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Saturday.
Aleia Hobbs, the US indoor champion, c

Jamaica News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

… suspect arrested one year later

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols