Former CCJ Judge, Duke Pollard, has died Loop Jamaica

The regional legal community is in mourning today following news that former Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Justice Duke Pollard, has died.

He was 86 years old.

The Guyana-born judge’s death was confirmed by many of his associates in the legal community.

In 2005, Pollard served as one of the first cadre of CCJ judges on a panel led by Justice Michael de la Bastide.

He held the position until 2010.

Pollard’s biography on the CCJ website said he “established himself as an expert jurist in international law, specialising in international economic law, the Law of the Sea, international institutional law, the Law of Treaties, general integration law and economic integration law.”

Outside of the court, Pollard served Guyana as a Minister-Counsellor in the Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He also taught and mentored many of the country’s future legal minds as a professor at the University of Guyana.

One of Pollard’s former University of Guyana students took to social media to thank him for sharing his knowledge with her and many other budding legal scholars.

“This is most certainly a loss to the region,” she wrote.

“I was fortunate enough to have him as my Teacher of Law and Legal Systems, Public International Law I and II and International Environmental Law. I pray that your family, friends and students are all comforted by the loving memories we all shared with you.”